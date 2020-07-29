Northampton building sold for potential marijuana dispensary

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another marijuana dispensary could open in Hampshire county.

We may be able to add one more pot shop to the growing list across western Massachusetts. The former Sakura Buffet building at 261 King Street was recently sold to a buyer from New Jersey. According to Hampshire County Registry of Deeds, the property was sold July 14 for $1,250,000 to Sajid Kahn.

The restaurant has since closed its doors. The buyer plans on turning it into a cannabis dispensary, but it’s in the very early stages, and it’s not really known what could happen to the building down the road.

In 2016, Massachusetts residents voted to legalize adult-use marijuana in the Baystate. There are now dozens of pot shops open across the state.

In 2019, dispensaries reported $420 million in sales. The cities and towns that house retail stores have collected millions in tax revenue.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what happens to the old Asian restaurant in Northampton.