Northampton business owners weigh-in on Main St. redesign

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is in the planning stages of redesigning Main Street, making it more accessible for all modes of transportation.

Current plans will have four lanes eventually go down to three.

The Director of Planning and Sustainability, Wayne Feiden, said about 17,000 drive through Northampton each day and he said plans to make the streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists shouldn’t really change that.

“Wider sidewalks, a much more continuous tree belt, add a cycle track which is basically a bike lane that’s protected,” said Feiden.

A protected bike lane would be crucial for Brett Constantine’s hauling business, Pedal People. However, he said current plans don’t go far enough.

“More green space, more trees, more parklets,” Brett told 22News. “All those kinds of spaces that bring people to downtown that make the downtown exciting.”

Meantime Judy Herrell, the owner of Herrell’s Ice Cream and Bakery, said her concerns lie with making sure parking is readily available in front of businesses, especially for people who may have trouble walking.

“At the age of 80, even if you’re in great health and don’t have a handicap placard you might have a cane or a walker,” Judy said. “Is it reasonable to have them walk from the garage?”

Click here if you’d like to learn more about the redesign.

The city is working up their “25 percent plans” to submit to MassDOT in December.