Northampton businesses not letting canceled Halloween events get them down

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween weekend in Northampton is often a busy time for local restaurants. But with the pandemic going on many events are canceled.

Restaurant managers told 22News while they will miss the zombie crawl and the business it brings, they’re finding other fun ways to still celebrate the holiday.

“This year I’m not really sure what we’re going to have. I’m thinking it might be busier seeing as the trick-or-treating is not going to be as high scale as it used to be,” Drew Brow, owner, and chef at High Brow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar told 22News.

Now his restaurant is getting creative with celebrating the holiday.

“All my wait staff will be in full costume. We’re going to hand out candy to the kids. I’ll probably bag it up in little bags and giving it out one at a time,” Brow continued.

FitzWilly’s in Northampton is usually a part of the Halloween zombie pub crawl. They told us it’s typically a busy weekend for them.

“We’ll certainly miss it this year. It definitely brings good business. Definitely an interesting crowd at that. But nonetheless, it stinks but we’ll make due this year just like we always do,” Assistant General Manager of FitzWilly’s & Toasted Owl, Ryan Keech told 22News.

Their staff will be dressing up in costume as well. But they’re not letting the canceled events get them down.

“No late-night crowd, no late-night bar crowd due to COVID regulations so it kind of is what it is but we’re making the best of it,” Keech continued.

Both restaurants will continue business as usual with their outdoor and indoor dining.