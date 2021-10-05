Northampton businesses reducing hours due to staffing struggles

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Help wanted signs have found a permanent home in store front windows as businesses in western Massachusetts are desperate to find employees.

“The biggest single struggle for many businesses is staffing,” said Vincent Jackson, Executive Director of the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce.

With record breaking sales and customers walking through the door, businesses can’t keep up with the demand.

“We still have a number of businesses that are closed in the beginning of the week, Mondays and Tuesdays. Other’s still have reduced hours,” said Jackson.

22News spoke with one Northampton businesses that has shortened their hours of operation and they might have to do it again if they don’t find the staff they need.

“We’d like to know where the people are, the ones that want to work. We’re here, ready for them,” said George Ejja, owner of Pita Pockets in Northampton. “No experience. We will teach them in two days. This is not rocket science here.”

Pita Pocket has closed on Sundays and now end the day at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. With only two of six positions filled, they’re considering closing an extra day during the week. If you or someone you know is interested in working at Pita Pockets, they say the hours are flexible and you can start right away.