NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now busy season for both shoppers and retailers and just in the past week we had both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Over 100 million people shopped on Black Friday and will continue to shop through the holiday season, but not everyone is just sticking to the big box stores. Big box stores and online retailers tend to get the most attention when it comes to holiday shopping, but with the advent of Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, and two days before Cyber Monday, it’s a reminder to always support local.

“Small business Saturday is always kind of heartwarming because it’s when the community come out to say, ‘Hey, yes, we did Black Friday but we’re also here for our neighbors,'” said Kathy Wolz, owner of Blue Marble.

For the Blue Marble shop inside Thornes Marketplace, last Saturday meant more customers and more business, “We had a wonderful fun, busy day.”

Thornes is filled with small businesses, all of whom benefitted from the extra foot traffic on Saturday. Small retailers know that Small Business Saturday kicks off their busy season before the holidays, making it especially important.

22News spoke to Jackson and Connor, a small and independently-owned menswear specialty shop, and they said not only is the build up to the end of the year their clear busy season, but they need Small Business Saturday to thrive, especially in a field dominated by large corporations.

“If you were to compare it to a Saturday during summertime, we had probably double the turnaround that we would typically have on any given Saturday,” said Sales Associate Bria Dolley.

Small business Saturday is of course now over, but for the more than 700,000 small businesses in Massachusetts, they hope the support continues.