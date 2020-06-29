Northampton businesses step up safety measures for staff, customer well-being

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As businesses return to some kind of normalcy, some are still struggling to get people in. Thornes Marketplace in Northampton reopened to the public on June 8.

The shopping center has put new protocols and equipment in place to help keep people safe and comfortable during the COVID-19 outbreak. Air filters that increase air quality and sanitize stations are just some of the new precautions the Northampton business has taken.

But still, not all businesses in Thornes are open on a normal schedule. However, people we spoke to Monday said they do feel safe in a public setting, like Thornes.

One local resident told 22News, “I come here and shop a lot now that it’s open. I’m glad that they are open and open the mind a little bit and relief, and good shopping.”

Thornes continues to have other protocols in place, including one-way entrances and exits.

Everyone must also wear a mask, and social distance as much as possible.

Beginning this week, all shops will be open Wednesday through Saturday.