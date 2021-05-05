Northampton cancels city ordered face masks, follows state guidelines

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton will be rescinding the city’s Board of Health mandate on wearing face masks in public and will follow the state’s face covering protocols beginning May 6, 2021.

A news release to 22News from the City of Northampton Public Health Department provided several reasons for rescinding the order including the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the state and city as well as an increase in numbers of people getting vaccinated. It also cited the reduced possibility of the virus spreading between people who are outside and distanced. For this reason, face masks are optional when outdoors and when able to maintain a distance of 6 feet from other people.

Below are the new requirements and exemptions:

Face coverings will continue to be required at all times in the following situations and settings:

Inside or waiting in line outside of grocery stores, retail stores, pharmacies, and restaurants

Providing or using the services of any public or shared transportation, including taxis, ride shares (Uber, Lyft, etc), bus, train, plane

Public streets and ways where physical distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained

Any location, including hotels, event venues, and private clubs, that hosts indoor or

outdoor events or performances

Face coverings are optional in the following situations and settings:

Outdoors where at least 6 feet of distance from other people can be continuously maintained. This includes public parks, bike paths, walkways, and other outdoor settings where physical distancing is easily maintained. This does not include venues, hotels, and other businesses that host indoor or outdoor events.

When communicating with someone who has a hearing impairment or other disability

In specific circumstances, such as when eating or drinking in restaurants, receiving dental care, or participating in water sports and swimming

In private outdoor and indoor settings, in small groups with members of the same household or non-household members

You can make an appointment for vaccination at the Northampton Senior Center here. For more information on other COVID-19 related issues, please contact the Northampton Health Department at (413) 587-1219.

