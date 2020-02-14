Northampton celebrates its 10th annual Ice Art Festival on Valentine’s Day

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

photo credit: Downtown Northampton Association

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is celebrating its 10th annual Northampton Ice Art Festival on Friday.

It is a family-friendly winter tradition that features ice artists on the streets of downtown Northampton, creating sculptures viewable by the public. People can watch the artists as they create works of ice art that will be on illuminated display during the Arts Night Out.

The Downtown Northampton Association has provided a map of all the locations you can see the ice carving in action. Maps will also be handed out on the sidewalk as well as at each of the the sculptures.

photo credit: Downtown Northampton Association

The Ice Arts Festival event will be running Friday, February 14th from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

22News reporter Sydney Snow will be at the event and you can watch the report on 22News starting at 10:00 pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories