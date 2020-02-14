Northampton celebrates its 10th annual Ice Art Festival on Valentine’s Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is celebrating its 10th annual Northampton Ice Art Festival on Friday.

It is a family-friendly winter tradition that features ice artists on the streets of downtown Northampton, creating sculptures viewable by the public. People can watch the artists as they create works of ice art that will be on illuminated display during the Arts Night Out.

It’s a beautiful day for the 10th annual #NorthamptonMA Ice Art Festival! pic.twitter.com/I3ke269ooK — David Narkewicz (@MayorNarkewicz) February 14, 2020

The Downtown Northampton Association has provided a map of all the locations you can see the ice carving in action. Maps will also be handed out on the sidewalk as well as at each of the the sculptures.

photo credit: Downtown Northampton Association

The Ice Arts Festival event will be running Friday, February 14th from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

22News reporter Sydney Snow will be at the event and you can watch the report on 22News starting at 10:00 pm.