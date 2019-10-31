Northampton Charter Committee recommends ways to improve voter turnout

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Communities across western Massachusetts have been proposing ways to increase voter turnout during local elections.

In Northampton, The Northampton City Charter Committee has unanimously recommended that the city extend voting rights to Non-Citizens in local elections.

This recommendation originally made by The Pioneer Valley Workers Center… also includes extending the right to vote to 16-year-olds in local elections.

The Pioneer Valley Workers Center said these proposals are much needed to improve turnout in local elections.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said he supports both proposals.

However, some Northampton residents think these proposals aren’t the best way to increase turnout.

“I think 16 is a little early, I really do. I’m not sure how many of them would do it, but I think that certainly by the time you’re 18 and of age to be drafted you should be able to vote.”

“There are many immigrants in America and I think that’s wonderful but I think voting should be left to an American citizen it’s worked and that’s how it has always been and maybe this would give them more motivation to get their citizenship,” residents said.

The Northampton Charter Review Committee is required to present their recommendations to the City Council before December 31, 2019.

The City Council will then decide what recommendations to move forward and then they must be approved by the Mayor.

After Mayoral approval, the state legislature will need to approve as well.