Northampton church holds annual MLK Day event

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton church celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

For the past 36 years, Edward’s church on Main Street has held Hampshire County’s main celebration during Martin Luther King weekend. The resistance center for peace and justice hosted a day-long celebration to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

Music, workshops and educational events were stationed throughout Edward’s Church Monday. The day began with the David Ruggles Center’s African-American Heritage Tour in Florence.

Congressman, Jim McGovern was a guest speaker for the convocation. Organizers of the celebration hope the event will help spread the message of progress.

Mira Lam, a board member at the resistance center told 22News, “We hope that this can become, that this has become, and this will continue to be a fixture in our community. It’s important to take space and show respect to all the progress that has been made and dedicate ourselves to the progress that needs to be made as we head towards the future.”

The event is meant to educate the public and prompt a discussion about freedom, equality, and justice.