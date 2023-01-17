NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Parking on Main Street in Northampton is set to change and it looks like it will get more expensive to park in the city.

The multiple modifications for parking in downtown Northampton comes as revenues from parking fell significantly after the onset of COVID-19, and have yet to return to their pre-pandemic levels. Earlier this month, the City Council approved fees for on and off-street parking meters from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., two hours later than the current 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. timeframe.

Fees for parking along Main Street will be $1.50 an hour, or 50 cents higher than current rates, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and the fee goes up to $2 an hour between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Parking on Sundays will still be free.

The new rule also does away with previously imposed time limits of two hours in downtown areas, but instead increases the rates to discourage long-term parking in those areas.