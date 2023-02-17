NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton City Council passed a resolution on Thursday that called on the Mayor to investigate both modern and historic harms to Black city residents recommending reparations.

“We felt it was the right thing to do and so we came together as a group and two years later the resolution is now passed by the Northampton city council,” said John Berkowitz of the Northampton Reparations Committee.

Three of the nine members of the city councilor introduced the resolution about three weeks ago in a city council meeting, which was Garrick Perry, Jamila Gore, and Marissa Elkins. Then another vote and discussion were made Thursday night.

Where dozens of residents spoke in support but for now the decision is up to the Mayor. To create a commission that is of African-American lineage. With six weeks to form the commission, up until the end of March. The mayor will be pointing at least 13 members of the community.

Which will work on increasing the number of black people living in the community through reparative justice policies. The commission will address why there are far fewer Black people living in the community–as the population currently sits at just under 3%. A far lower amount than the 13 or 14% proportion of the American population that is Black in many cities.

“We imagine the research will demonstrate why did that low percentage of Black people living in this community happen and then amongst the 2.7% that is Black in this city, almost 22% are under the poverty line in terms of being low income and low wealth,” expressed Berkowitz. “That’s disappropriated to the 10% of white people who are low income and low wealth who live in Northampton.”

Berkowitz told 22News, “It’s clear that economic inequality is growing out of discrimination, historic and current is leading to a significant disparity in economic fairness. We hope that the reparative justice initiatives will help to level the playing field and make it fairer, and that’s going to help the entire community.”

“Along with reparative justice policies to the city council. These policies will begin with making a formal apology for these harms that were committed,” added Berkowitz. “Lives were stolen, labor was stolen and that’s what the wealth of our country was built on.”

They will have six weeks to form the commission, up until the end of March. Then between six to nine months, research will be conducted.

What has Amherst begun?

Amherst has begun a similar process. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly plans to consult with the community through a survey. Chair and Amhest City Councilor Michele Miller says it will give residents and stakeholders the chance to weigh in on eligibility, and use of funds, and allow a space for African American residents to share their experience in the town.