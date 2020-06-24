Northampton City Council cuts police department’s budget by 10 percent, five positions removed

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week the Northampton City Council cut the police budget by 10 percent and the department has cut five full-time sworn police positions from the department.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, a significant portion of the budget cut, $475,426, was directly from the department’s staffing budget and resulted in the five cuts.

The following positions were cut:

A vacant position that will remain unfilled

An individual who was currently working for the police department and scheduled to attend the next academy

Two additional employees currently in the police academy and scheduled to graduate in a few weeks

An additional officer resigned yesterday and that position will remain vacant

Kasper said the three individuals were notified that they were being laid off as of June 30.

As a result of the cuts, Kasper also said the department has to remove Officer Josh Wallace from his position as the full-time School Resource Officer and he will now be serving as part of the patrol unit.

“In these increasingly difficult times, we remain committed to best serving the complex public safety needs of our community,” Kasper said.