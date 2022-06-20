NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton City Council has delayed an ordinance once again that would ban non-recyclable materials at restaurants.

They’ve pushed back that deadline for restaurants to switch over to the end of October as they figure out supply chain challenges. This ordinance is designed to have restaurants give up products like styrofoam and non-recyclable plastics including straws.

Ryan Keech, Assistant General Manager at Fitzwilly’s, said they already made the switch from plastic to-go containers to paper and that move is actually saving the restaurant money.

“It’s great that they’ve given restaurants this extension so that they can re-adapt given the supply chain issues. I mean we’re lucky with our distributors. Some other restaurants may not be as lucky,” said Keech.

He added the switch for straws will be more costly. Plastic straws can cost them a fraction of a cent while biodegradable ones can cost four or five cents. That can add up when you’re buying thousands of straws, but he said overall the prices balance themselves out.