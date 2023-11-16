NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An hours-long discussion continues among the Northampton City Council and residents, regarding Main Street renovations.

The City Council is hoping to vote on its resolution for the “Picture Main Street” project on Thursday night.​ The original design called for three 11-foot-wide lanes, one of them a turning lane.

Along with expanded sidewalks, fewer on-street parking spaces, dual bike lanes, and trees planted throughout the downtown area. The renovations have been met with both excitement and concern from the community.

Residents expressed their worries about the impact on local businesses, traffic, pedestrian safety, and the overall aesthetic of the area. “The current main street plan what is so wonderful about it, is it gives everybody a form of mobility that best suits them to have a choice to get to where they need to be,” said Benjamin Weil of Leeds.

“Why are we going for a plan that will increase congestion? There’s research that shows when you add bike lanes on busy streets accidents actually go up, they are not safer,” added Steve Herrell of Northampton.

It’s been four years since the City of Northampton planned to redesign Main Street. An advocacy group called “Save Northampton Main Street” presented their alternative design prior to the city council vote on their resolution. 22News will bring these results of the vote once that information becomes available.

