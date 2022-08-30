NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Mayor’s office said there are 12 retail dispensaries in Northampton and now some city councilors say it’s time to start the discussion about what a cap would entail.

The most recent proposal for a marijuana dispensary at the former Pizza Factory in Florence left some neighbors upset about the proposal.

22News spoke with Council Vice-President Karen Foster and Ward Two Councilor Stanley Moulton. Both said they’re interested in a discussion about a cap on marijuana dispensaries, however there are a lot of factors to consider.

“I don’t want to have this discussion targeted towards one particular license or one particular business but it also feels like in the community we’re reaching a tipping point. And so we need to examine all of the issues,” said Foster.

“There are number of people who are in recovery, who live or receive treatment in that area. I really want to make sure that they have a seat at the table,” said Moulton.

Councilor Moulton said the last time the city council considered a cap on the number of dispensaries was in 2018. The city’s adult marijuana excise tax revenue brought in more than a million dollars last fiscal year.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for this Thursday.