Northampton City Council unanimously pass resolution supporting ROE Act

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s City Council is vocalizing their support for abortion access around the country.

City Councilors Alisa Klein and Gina-Louise Sciarra co-sponsored a resolution to support the ROE Act in Northampton.

This resolution comes after nearly a dozen U.S. states are attempting to restrict access to abortions.

The resolution was voted on Thursday night in Northampton’s City Hall and unanimously passed.

State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, First Hampshire District, told 22News, “Abortion is healthcare. When we talk about failing people, we are failing people because we are not providing them with access to affordable, quality healthcare.”

Sabadosa also said Northampton is the first to pass a resolution of this kind. She said she hopes it leads to resolutions being passed across the Commonwealth.