NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton mayor has proposed using the city’s emergency funds to balance the public schools’ budget.

In a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra’s office, the FY2024 Northampton Public Schools (NPS) budget is short $2.3 million. As part of the mayor’s two-year plan, $1.2 million from the city’s stabilization fund would balance the school budget.

Additional cuts may still be necessary depending on the fiscal budget spending, “these cuts can be achieved mostly through attrition, without a significant loss of staff or any existing programming.” A plan will have to be produced by the school administration to include reducing additional spending by December.

For the two-year plan to be successful, spending School Choice funds will have to end faster than revenues are received and to stop relying on one-time ESSER funds from the federal government’s pandemic relief program.

Mayor Sciarra, Northampton Association of School Employees (NASE) plan to work with State Senator Jo Comerford and State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa to increase state funding for the public schools.

A balanced budget plan is to be presented to the mayor by April 14th from the School Committee and the leadership of the public schools. The deadline for inclusion in the citywide FY2024 budget is due by May 17th to City Council.

“The school budget must be balanced using stable, recurring revenues to pay for recurring expenses,” said Mayor Sciarra, “but the gap that has been created by relying on temporary emergency relief and depleting the School Choice fund is too large to responsibly solve through drastic cuts in a single year.”

“I am deeply committed to ensuring that our children receive the best public education possible from our excellent schools,” shared Mayor Sciarra, “These stabilization funds provide the right balance between keeping our schools strong and avoiding drastic deep cuts, while at the same time responsibly addressing unsustainable budget practices.”

“As the President of the Northampton Association of School Employees, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Mayor for stepping in to address the budget shortfall in our public schools,” said Andrea Egitto, “This funding is critical for our students and their future. We stand with the Mayor in her commitment to excellence in our public schools while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Together, we are committed to retaining the highest quality staff and maintaining our vibrant school communities. We are eager to work with her to advocate for increased state funding for education and to make any necessary adjustments to the school budget without sacrificing the quality of education our students deserve.”