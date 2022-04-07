NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Health Department is providing the second booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna at local clinics.

The CDC first recommended the second booster dose for those over the age of 50 on March 30, additionally adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago to get a second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

Eligibility includes:

Individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after getting a first booster

Individuals 18 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Moderna booster at least 4 months after first booster

Individuals 12 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Pfizer booster at least 4 months after the first booster.

Additionally, according to CDC, individuals 18 and older who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“Unfortunately, COVID is not over,” stated Public Health Director Merridith O’Leary, “While many people who already had boosters or who were younger than 50 years old stayed COVID-free or only had mild illness during the Omicron surge, some of our most vulnerable neighbors still became severely ill or died. First and second boosters are a good idea. These vaccines are now very well-known and studied.”

Vaccine Clinic schedule for April:

Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 17 Spring St., Florence

Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Thornes Marketplace, second-floor kiosk (between Booklink and the BackStop)

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 17 Spring St., Florence

Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Thornes Marketplace, second-floor kiosk (between Booklink and the BackStop)

“We strongly encourage all community members to keep their guard up,” said Public Health Nurse Kate Kelly, “booster doses rally the immune system to keep protecting against COVID. Boosters were very effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization in the recent wave of Omicron cases. Individuals who are over 50 and anyone with certain medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe disease, should get their first or second booster dose. We are seeing more cases as masks have come off and we need to protect ourselves and each other in order to ensure we enjoy a more normal summer.”

To find a vaccine location near you visit vaxfinder.mass.gov or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line 2-1-1. Vaccines are free for the public. Insurance or ID is not required, but an ID or vaccination card is requested by the Northampton Health Department.