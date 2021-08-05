Northampton Coca-Cola bottling plant to close in 2023

BOSTON (State House News Service) - Attorney General Maura Healey will now require that all staff in her office get vaccinated against COVID-19, broadening a policy she announced in May that required certain public-facing employees be vaccinated when they return to in-person work.

The vaccine requirement will take effect on Sept. 27, when Healey's office is slated to resume in-person work on a hybrid basis, and will allow for medical and religious exemptions.