Northampton Coca-Cola bottling plant to close in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Coca-Cola bottling plant in Northampton will be closing in 2023.
22News contacted Coca-Cola North America and received a statement verifying the closure. They did not respond to our question of how many employees would be impacted by the closing.
“After careful consideration, The Coca-Cola Company has decided to close our production facility in Northampton, Massachusetts. We did not make this decision lightly and are grateful to have had the opportunity to have been a part of the Northampton community. Impacted employees will be encouraged to apply and be considered for jobs that they are qualified to perform within the Coca-Cola system and at other third-party manufacturer locations. The facility is targeting closure in Q2 2023, and we will support our associates throughout the challenging transition.”Brianna Ames, Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Coca-Cola North America