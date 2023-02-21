NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Coca-Cola bottling plant in Northampton that was previously expected to close this spring will now close at the end of this year.

In August 2021, Coca-Cola announced that it will be closing the bottling plant that has been under the Coca-Cola name for decades. At the time of the announcement, former Mayor David Narkewicz said the business was the city’s largest manufacturer, water customer and taxpayer.

It was originally announced that the plant will close in the second quarter of 2023, however, it will now remain open through the end of the year. A spokesperson for the company told 22News they have communicated with their employees and will be offering severance.