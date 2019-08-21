Northampton committee votes on changing city clerk position

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton city officials gathered at city hall Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of moving the city clerk from being an elected position to an appointed one.

The city’s Charter Review Committee voted unanimously to support a move to an appointed city clerk on June 18.

Secretary of the Massachusetts City Clerks Association, Wesley Slate, spoke at Tuesday night’s meeting about the trend statewide to move away from elected to appointed city clerks.

Northampton City Councilors hope to bring that trend to the city.

“Northampton has no other department heads that are elected. It would bring it in line with the practice in Northampton which is to appoint a department head, professional positions that are management jobs,” said Stanley Moulton, Chair member of the Northampton Charter Review Committee.

A final vote on this potential change will take place in September.