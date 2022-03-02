NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to help raise funds for various charities to help the Ukrainian people during this unprecedented time. Cellist and teacher Ignacy Gaydamovich put on a livestream fundraiser tonight.

Ignacy was joined by a variety of artists on the cello piano and more this evening, at the Northampton Community Music School. Each of the artists that performed tonight have direct ties to those impacted in Ukraine. 22News spoke with Ignacy prior to the performance to learn more about the event.

Ignacy Gaydamovich said, “I just felt that I’m obligated to do something or whatever I can do, I’m a musician. I can inspire people to donate to make some donations in the name to end this war or to support the right side of it.”

Ignacy will also perform this Sunday in Holyoke to continue to raise funds for those impacted in Ukraine.