Northampton considering lowering voting age

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One Hampshire County city is considering lowering the voting age to 16.

Northampton is considering some major changes to its election process. The Charter Review Committee is recommending that the city adopt some changes to its municipal elections.

It includes lowering the voting age to 16 and implementing ranked-choice voting. The committee voted on these changes last night, and will now be submitted to city council and the mayor for consideration.

Ranked choice voting would allow people who voted for candidates that weren’t the top vote-getters to still influence the outcome of the election.

Cambridge is the only city in Massachusetts to implement ranked choice voting on the municipal level. It passed in Amherst last year and will be implemented no later than 2021.

Easthampton is currently considering it. There are no cities or towns in Massachusetts who have implemented lowering the voting age to 16.

