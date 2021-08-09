Northampton cooling center opening this week due to expected heatwave

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to expected high temperatures later this week, Northampton will open a cooling center for anyone who might need a place to cool down.
The cooling center will open for three days at the Northampton Senior Center located at 67 Conz Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. The center will be disinfected throughout the day and overnight, the city said.
Residents who visit the cooling center will need to wear masks to enter, sign a COVID-19 health screening form, and provide contact information, and social distance once inside. Masks and hand sanitizers will be provided for those who need them.
If you are sick, officials recommend you stay home and call your doctor.