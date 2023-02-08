NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night to the nation. In-person attendance was limited, but a couple from Northampton were honored to watch in First Lady Jill Biden’s viewing box.

The White House invited individuals that personified issues or themes addressed in President Biden’s speech. Some of the attendees included the Ambassador of Ukraine Oksana Markarova in recognition of U.S. support for Ukraine, Paul Pelosi after being assaulted by an intruder earlier this year, and Bono from U2 for his fight against HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty.

Included in the list of guests were Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith of Northampton. Gina and Heidi worked as plaintiffs in Goodridge vs. MA Dept. of Public Health, which led Massachusetts to become the first state in the country to legalize same-sex marriage.

Gina and Heidi got married on the very first day that same-sex marriage was legalized in 2004. The Northsmiths were recently honored in 2022 by introducing President Biden at the Respect for Marriage Act celebration at the White House.