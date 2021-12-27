Northampton COVID-19 testing site delays opening due to staffing shortages

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- As COVID-19 cases soar, the city of Northampton is trying to ramp up testing.

Due to staffing shortages, a new COVID-19 testing site in Northampton was unable to open Monday. The opening of the site has been postponed to after the New Year. This new site will be located at the Roundhouse Plaza Parking Lot and is organized through a partnership between the city and Curative.

It will operate as both a drive-up and a walk-up testing site on Mondays and Fridays. There will be free PCR tests, no insurance, proof of citizenship or appointment referral will be required.

22News spoke with the city’s public health director, Merridith O’Leary, about the new site, “Hampshire County on a whole, throughout the whole two years has kind of been a test site desert, so between us and Easthampton we’re hoping to fill that gap.”

The City of Easthampton will be offering a drive-through testing site on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

A reminder that you should get tested once you’re exposed to COVID-19, as people are usually most contagious before they show symptoms.