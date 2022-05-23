NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton Monday afternoon.

Firefighters are continuing to work to make sure the fire is fully out. According to the department, the fire was reported around 2:00 p.m. at a different building on the school’s campus than the building that was damaged in Sunday night’s storm. No word yet on how the fire started.

22News has a crew on the way and will update this article as soon as more information is available.

During Sunday night’s storm, a separate building at the school lost part of its roof. Our 22News crew found debris and pieces of wood hanging off the side of the building Monday morning. The building inspector has shut the building down until the repairs are complete. The students were moved to temporary locations.