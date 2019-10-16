Northampton Disability Commission discuss making city more accessible at public meeting

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Disability Commission held a meeting on Monday night to hear from members of the community about how it could be more accessible.

Craig Browning uses a power wheelchair, and when it comes to problems getting around Northampton, he said there are a few big ones.

“One, fix the chewed-up sidewalks and the ramps, that is the biggest thing,” Browning suggested.

He said spots that would be no problem on foot, can be formidable on wheels.

“We have to avoid areas,” Browning added. “I’ve had people complain because they have seen me in the street, and there are a lot of us in the street.”

Browning used the 22News GoPro to give us a better sense of how punishing this pavement can be. He said the jostling is not only painful for people with spinal injuries, but it can also damage a chair, putting it out of commission, sometimes for weeks.

“The person depending on the chair if they don’t have a replacement can be unable to go to appointments for a week or two weeks,” said Browning. “The costs cascade, and unfortunately it is the people that have the physical limitations that pay the price.”

The Northampton Disability Commission asked for public input. Former Chair Chris Palames isn’t pleased with the amount of progress being made.

“We have reason to be frustrated, annoyed, and impatient,” said Palames. “And we need to have the mayor, the city council, our elected officials step up. The law is 27-years-old.”

City Councilor Marianne LaBarge, who is also vice-chair of the commission, acknowledged the city has much more to do.

“Easier said than done,” LaBarge told 22News. “It costs a tremendous amount of money. I think we are becoming, really climbing up the ladder with the ADA now with schools, right down the line. We’ve opened the doors on that. It was Chris Palames. Without him, I don’t think we would be as far as we are.”

With the snowy season upon us, Browning said residents should remember to shovel sidewalks not just wide enough for two feet, but for two wheels.