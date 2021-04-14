Northampton discusses the future of Main Street

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A public forum was held to gather input from the community about a redesign of Main Street in Northampton.
The city hosted its 15th stakeholder outreach meeting about the ‘Picture Main Street’ project on Wednesday night. The forum was held on Zoom and focused on three prototype plans for the future of downtown Northampton.
The project will use state and federal funding provided through the State Transportation Improvement Program. Currently, the Picture Main Street project is projected to receive $16.6 million dollars in 2025.