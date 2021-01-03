Northampton DPW begins Christmas tree pick-ups

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Although many families develop an attachment to their Christmas trees during the holidays, there comes a time when they have to let go.

The folks who deposited their trees at the Smith Vocational High School parking lot in Northampton Saturday, realized that time had come. Time to make a clean break with 2020.

“Well I came to drop off my tree, regretfully. We like to keep it a little longer, but this year we said, ‘let’s get on with 2021, put 2020 behind us, go for the future,'” said resident Paul Griffin.

The wood chipper machine remained busy throughout the morning Saturday. The Northampton Public Works employees helping remove the trees from the roofs of the long line of cars.

Police and fire departments in the Pioneer Valley have been insistent urging people not to wait until the trees dried out and became a fire hazard.

The first few days of the new year have traditionally become the best time to take down the tree and permit the wood chipper to do its work.

Northampton residents can also deposit their Christmas trees at Smith Vocational High School next Saturday, January 9 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.