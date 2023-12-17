NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Elks Food Drive will be taking place on Sunday morning.

The VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System and Northampton Elks Lodge No. 997 will be stuffing a VA vehicle full of canned goods and nonperishable food for local veterans and their families. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Northampton Elks Lodge in Florence, according to a news release from Northampton Elks Lodge No. 997.

“Nationally one in five veterans suffers from food insecurity, which is nearly double the national

average for the general population,” says Lou Gingras, Northampton Elks Lodge No. 997 Exalted Ruler (president). “Support for veterans is the number one priority of the Elks and we are asking veterans groups and the general public to join us at our Lodge this Sunday to collect nonperishable food and monetary donations for local veterans and their families.”.

Donuts, coffee, and hot chocolate will be provided for everyone who will be dropping off donations.

All donations will go to the VA Central Western Massachusetts Food Pantry located in Building 22 on the Leeds Campus. The food pantry is open on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.