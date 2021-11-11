Northampton Elks Lodge prepares home cooked meals for Veterans

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Northampton Elks Lodge honored Veterans Day by preparing home cooked meals.

The meals were given to residents at the VA Central Western Massachusetts Health Care Center. The dinner consisted of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and green beans.

Linda Zeitler was at the Northampton Elks Lodge and she told 22News, “They are very special to me, I just really enjoy doing something to help them for helping us.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meals were prepared at the Northampton Elks Lodge and then picked up by VA staff to be distributed.