Northampton exhibit brings awareness to violent crimes against women

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton set the stage Friday night for an important message: Awareness of violent crimes against women.

The Anchor House of Artists on Pleasant Street welcomed “On the Home Front.” The art exhibit featured a collection of ceramic sculpted dioramas of actual violent crimes against women as documented in personal testimony, court documents, and media coverage.

“With this show bringing awareness to the victims, people survivors and supporting them because there is a level of silence, repression, don’t talk about it kind of situation that we deal with constantly,” said Holly Murray, an artist.

Each scene is a mirror etched with a piece of actual testimony attached to the crime represented.