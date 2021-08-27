Northampton expands mask mandate for certain outdoor spaces

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Board of Health has voted unanimously to include a mask mandate for certain outdoor spaces.

According to a statement issued by the Northampton Health Department, the expanded mandate comes as a response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases seen throughout Northampton. Since the indoor mask mandate went in effect, cases continue to increase from 3.9 cases per day per 100,000 people up to 12 cases per day per 100,000 people over a 14-day incident rate of COVID-19 infection in Northampton.

The new mandate requires all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering when in specified indoor and outdoor spaces and circumstances. These include but are not limited to:

All public-facing indoor spaces

Indoor workplaces

Common areas of multi-unit buildings

Outdoor public events when you cannot socially distance

Off-field seating areas for players of outdoor team sports

Food service establishment employees who are serving customers outdoors

The Northampton Health Department will continue to offer regular weekly pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the area. Third doses are now available to those who are immunocompromised and had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.