Northampton farm raising money to help fight hunger

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Abundance Farm, a Jewish food justice farm that supports food security, in Northampton is raising money so they can open an outdoor bakery.

The farm is launching a new initiative to open an outdoor bakery to make and sell challah and other bread every Friday in advance of Shabbat — the Jewish Sabbath.

The farm is looking to raise $5,000 in capital investment to get the bakery up and running. The money will go towards purchasing the equipment for building a production bakery. They’re looking to buy hand tools, work-benches, and storage containers.

“We primarily advertise through our three partner organizations,” Farm Manager, Rose Cherneff, explained. “Members of the synagogue, the school, and the survival center. In addition, neighbors come and we try to do outreach through flyers and word of mouth.”

Everything that is grown on the farm is free and available to the public. Most of the fruit and vegetables they grow are harvested by food insecure residents through their free “Pick Your Own” program.

The farm does have a GoFundMe page up to help get donations.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.