Northampton farmers market extends into winter months

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow and cold weather isn’t stopping a winter farmers market in Hampshire county.

The market attracted a crowd of shoppers behind Thorne’s Marketplace in Northampton Saturday. The farmer’s market is there all summer and fall, but has extended into the winter months for those who want fresh food.

“We’re here because the Northampton Winter Farmers Market didn’t get off the ground this year. We’re utilizing our Tuesday market staff,” Niki Lakowski, a Grow Food Northampton Market Manager told 22News.

The farmers’ market outside Thornes will continue through April 20. It’s only open on Saturday’s from 9a.m. to 2 p.m.