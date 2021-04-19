Northampton Farmers Market reopens for season Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Grow Food Northampton’s Tuesday weekly farmers market will have its season opening on Tuesday, April 20. The market will be held in the plaza between Thorne’s Marketplace and the Gare Parking Garage every Tuesday from 1:30-6:30pm until November 9.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Grow Food Northampton, this year’s full season vendors include: Crabapple Farm, Cricket Creek Farm, Crooked Stick Pops, Full Moon Ghee, Many Graces Farm, New England Wild Edibles, Red Barn Honey, Red Fire Farm, Sunrise Farm, Sweet Birch Herbals, Sweet Morning Farm and Wingate Farm. Vendors will provide an assortment of products from honey and maple products to breads, cheeses, meats, flowers, fruits and vegetables.

SNAP benefits can be doubled up to $10 each week at the purple market tent through GFN’s SNAP Match program. There are also several vendors who accept HIP (Healthy Incentives Program), the MA-based benefit which allows SNAP customers to purchase an extra $40-$80 in fresh produce from local farmers.

The market will be following COVID-19 safety protocols with one entrance and exit at the Armory Street lot, mandatory mask wearing, physical distancing, limited customer capacity and a one-way traffic pattern.