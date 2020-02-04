Northampton Fire Chief retires after 32 years

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Northampton’s Fire Rescue Chief, Duane Nichols, announced his retirement after 32 years on Tuesday morning.

Nichols started his career with the Northampton Fire-Rescue Department in 1987.

“It’s been an honor to serve the department and the City of Northampton as Chief. I look forward to the next chapter of my life, which starts with spending more time with my family and doing things we enjoy together.” -Chief Duane Nichols, said in a news release sent to 22News

Nichols started his career as a firefighter where he served for seven years. He then served as shift captain for four years, acting Deputy Chief for one year, training officer for three years, and Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention/Operations for five years.

In 2007, Nichols was promoted to Assistant Chief and then named Chief of the department in 2015 where he oversaw the department’s 68 members, the Fire Prevention Bureau, the training division, and EMS and fire suppression.

“I want to personally thank Chief Nichols for his 32 years of service and dedication to the city. There is no question in my mind that Northampton is a better and safer community thanks to his hard work, and we are fortunate that the City of Northampton was the beneficiary of his commitment.” -Northampton Mayor David J. Narkewicz said in a news release sent to 22News

According to a news release sent to 22News, Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz intends to appoint Assistant Fire Chief, Jon Davine, to the position of Chief subject to City Council confirmation.

Davine has been with the department since 1998 and became a Captain in five years, and a Deputy Chief in 13 before he was promoted to his current rank of Assistant Fire Chief in 2015.