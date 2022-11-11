NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Chesterfield Road Friday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m. Friday, firefighters were called to a house fire with heavy smoke coming from the second floor. Crews determined the first floor had high heat and zero visibility and began putting out the fire. The basement and second floor were also checked for fire conditions but crews were able to contain most of the fire to the first floor.

Photos shared by the fire department show heavy fire damage to the interior of the home. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Credit: Northampton Fire Department

Firefighters from Hadley, South Deerfield, Amherst, and Williamsburg assisted with the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigating by the Northampton Fire Department.