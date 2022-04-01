NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A chemical spill at the BI-QEM in Northampton was reported by a resident Tuesday to the Mayor’s Office and the Northampton Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the factory located at 238 Nonotuck Street, they found a small amount of frozen white liquid on the ground near a 55-gallon drum containing the same product. The spill was located at the unloading station by a large formaldehyde tank outside a containment pit, which is used to prevent hazardous spills from polluting the environment.

Inside the containment pit, firefighters found approximately 100 gallons of the material in a frozen state. No active leaks were found at the tank. The plant manager informed fire officials that there had been a formaldehyde leak on Monday around 2:38 p.m. when a vendor was offloading product into the tank.

MassDEP was requested by the Northampton Fire Department to review the spill. They informed the plant manager that this was a reportable spill and the factory was required to immediately notify them.

A contractor has been hired to clean the site. Until an investigation is complete, BI-QEM is not allowed to fill the formaldehyde tank any further.

“The health and safety of our residents is our highest priority,” said Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, “Nothing short of full compliance with all environmental laws and regulations will be acceptable to the City of Northampton.”