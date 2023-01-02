NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 2022 was a record-setting year for Northampton Fire Rescue’s call volume.

According to Northampton Fire Rescue, they responded to 8352 calls for service in 2022. This is the first time in the history of the department that they have broken 8000 calls in just one year.

This total is also 707 calls more than last year’s record-setting year of 7645 calls. Already this year, there have been 28 incidents.

The Northampton Fire Services have provided a graph of all of the previous call numbers: