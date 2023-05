NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Fire Rescue is warning residents of a scheme that is involving their department.

According to Northampton Fire Rescue, residents have been receiving texts from an unknown number trying to sell t-shirts.

Northampton Fire Rescue

This is not the Northampton Fire Rescue, this would be a scheme. It is advised to not go on their website or send any money to the number. This scheme has been reported to the Northampton Police Department.