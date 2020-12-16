Northampton firefighters called to house on North Street

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a house fire on North Street in Northampton Tuesday night.

Officials could only confirm that firefighters were working on a fire at a residence located at 68 North Street. It is currently unclear if any roads are closed in the area or how serious the fire is.

The Hatfield Fire Department has been called to provide station coverage while all companies work on the burning structure. 22News has a crew on the way.

We’ll bring you the latest on this developing story when more details are provided.