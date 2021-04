NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Northampton worked to put out a fire the the basement of a home Friday morning.

According to Northampton Fire, crews were called to a report of smoke in a basement at around 8:00 a.m. The fire was put out quickly and firefighters were able to save a child’s pet fish. No injuries were reported.

(Northampton Fire Rescue)

“She was so happy and relieved to know her fish was safe.” Northampton Fire

The fire crew also provided a new stuffed animal that was donated by Operation: Rescue Smile!