Northampton firefighters rescue injured hiker in Fitzgerald Lake Conservation Area

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Northampton Fire Department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Fire Department assisted in rescuing a injured hiker reported in the Fitzgerald Lake Conservation Area Friday morning.

According to the fire department, rescue and ATV crews were called for an injured hiker unable to get out of the conservation area around 11:00 a.m. Friday morning. Four ATVs were used to quickly reach the hiker approximately one mile into the woods.

Once crews found the hiker, they performed immediate first aid and was placed on an ATV to be returned to a waiting ambulance. The hiker was taken to Baystate Medical Center for their injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories