NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Fire Department rescued an injured skier inside the Fitzgerald Lake Conservation Area Monday night.

According to the Northampton Fire Department, firefighters hiked approximately 1.5 miles into the woods to treat and stabilize the injured skier and removed her from the woods with an ATV. She was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Northampton Police Department assisted with the rescue.