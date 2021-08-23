Northampton firefighters rescue person and dog from Mill River

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Fire Department rescued a person and a dog Monday morning from the Mill River.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, the fire department received information of a person and a dog in the Mill River behind Maines Field. When firefighters arrived, the person was holding onto the dog and a tree that was across the river. The current of the water was too strong for them to safely get out.

Firefighters entered the water in their water rescue suits and used ropes to safely bring the person and the dog to the shore. Both were not injured. The Northampton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assisted in the river rescue.

The Northampton Fire Department is reminding residents that the water levels are still high in the rivers and with all the rain we’ve received this summer, along with Hurricane Henri, the current can be unexpectedly strong.