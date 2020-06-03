Northampton fireworks and celebration events for 2020 canceled

Breaking News
Two Amherst residents died after head-on car crash
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An announcement was made on the Northampton Family Fourth Committee Facebook page on May 22 to cancel the annual celebration due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the post, the 10th annual fireworks and events on June 27th at Look Park has been rescheduled. The committee wants to help keep community members safe and healthy during the pandemic.

The date next year was posted as June 26, 2021. For additional information visit NorthamptonFamilyFourth.com

