NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Before traveling for the holidays, make sure you get protected for yourself and your loved ones.

According to the Northampton Department of Health and Human Services Facebook post, Northampton’s flu cases are rising early this year and fast. If you have not gotten your flu shot yet and plan to travel soon, there will be a flu vaccine clinic on Monday in Northampton.

The clinic will be held in the Northampton Council Chambers on Main Street behind City Hall from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can register online or call 413-587-1312, however, walk-ins are accepted. You must also bring your insurance card to get a vaccine.

On December 1st booster shots for ages 5-11 will be available from 4 to 6 p.m.